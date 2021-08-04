Watch
Water Polo Day 12: Team USA bites the dust, Spain remains perfect

(Photo by Marcel ter Bals/BSR Agency/Getty Images)
Luca Cupido of United States during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic water polo Tournament Men Quarterfinal match between Team United States and Team Spain
Posted at 3:55 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 05:28:13-04

Spain downs U.S. to remain undefeated

RESULTS

The United States kept Spain at bay during the first half of their quarterfinal match at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center on Wednesday, but the European team dumped the Americans in the last two quarters, winning 12-8.

Spain moves onto the semifinals, where they will face Serbia or Italy. The team remains perfect -- six for six, between their five preliminary matches and this quarterfinal -- at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.  

Greece breezes by Montenegro

RESULTS

Greece, who had previously topped their Group A preliminary pool with four wins and a single draw, went up one point in the first quarter, two in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth for a 10-4 bashing of Montenegro. They now enter the top half of the semifinals bracket, where they will face either Croatia or Hungary.

Should they win their semifinal and Spain win theirs, the gold medal match will consist of the only two water polo teams who haven't lost yet at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 

