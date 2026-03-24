West Bend School Board votes to combine East, West high schools

When the 2027-2028 school year starts in West Bend, students will notice a big change. The West Bend East and West Bend West high schools will be combined into one school: West Bend High School.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | West Bend locals appear split on consolidating East and West high schools as enrollment declines

The West Bend School Board voted Monday evening to approve consolidation.

Not only does the city have two high schools, but they have been operating on the same campus since 1970. Declining enrollment led the board to consider full consolidation.

Before making a final decision, school officials held community meetings and focus groups and conducted a survey resulting in 2,588 responses, including 811 from students.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who took the time to share their perspectives throughout this process,” said Jen Wimmer, Superintendent of the West Bend School District.

Planning for the implementation of the single high school will take place over a 16-month period from April 2026 through August 2027.

Other changes coming to the district include closing Rolfs Educational Center after this year, closing Decorah Elementary School and Fair Park Elementary School in the spring of 2027, adjusting current buildings and constructing a new elementary school in Jackson for the fall of 2027.

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