West Bend Man taken into custody following police standoff Sunday evening

WEST BEND, Wis. — The West Bend Police Department arrested a 47-year-old man on domestic violence charges after a standoff with authorities Sunday evening.

WBPD asked the public to avoid North St. near Po St. for a domestic incident earlier in the day, and traffic was diverted away from the area.

Police reported in a Facebook post they tried to convince an individual to leave a home in the area.

It is unclear what led up to the event, but TMJ4 reached out for additional information but did not receive an immediate response.

