West Bend apartment fire displaces residents, building safety equipment lacking

WEST BEND, Wis. — A fire consumed a large portion West Allis apartment building making the residence uninhabitable early Saturday morning.

The West Bend Fire Department went to the 1500 block of Creek Rd to fight the fire but needed help from seven other departments to bring the flames under control. When authorities made it to the scene they saw flames billowing from the back second-story balcony on the southeast side of the building and in the attic.

According to a release, the building did not have a working sprinkler system nor fire stops in the attic to limit the spread.

Jason Fildeler A West Bend apartment became uninhabitable following a fire Saturday morning.

Some residents may have been awoken and made aware of the fire at about 5:15 when the fire alarm was pulled. Noah Ertl, a West Bend resident, reported the fire to authorities and let the residents of the building know to evacuate.

Everyone made it safely out of the building, and there were no injuries while extinguishing the fire.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to provide the residents with a short-term place to stay.

According to the release, the building is uninhabitable because of the extent of damage to the roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WBFD thanked Ertl for notifying authorities of the fire, the Kewaskum, Jackson, Newburg, Fillmore, Allenton, Slinger and Boltonville Fire Departments. It also thanked the Washington County Sheriff's Department dispatchers and the West Bend Police Dispatchers for helping with the incident.

