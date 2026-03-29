Two occupants, four dogs safely evacuated West Bend home after someone notifies them of fire on side of house

BARTON — The West Bend Fire Department responded to a report of a chimney fire that had expanded to the east side exterior of the single-family two-story home in the Town of Barton on Saturday evening.

A citizen who was driving near the home saw that there was an active fire on the side of it and called 911. They then contacted the homeowner who was still inside and had no idea that the residence was on fire.

At the time of the fire, there were two occupants and four dogs. They were all able to evacuate the home safely.

TMJ4

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the occupants did have an active fire in the fireplace.

The West Bend Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The fire was contained to the chimney area and the interior of the home sustained only minor smoke damage.

The exterior of the home on the east side also sustained minor smoke damage along with the rood and chimney.

There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip