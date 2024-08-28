Senior softball players team up with Special Olympics athletes for exhibition game

Jackson Dobson should be a coach — it’s in his blood.

“Family is very competitive. We want to win, and we will do whatever it takes to win,” Jackson says.

Jackson’s grandfather, Bob Dobson, is a former player for the Handeland Senior Softball team. Bob told senior outfielder Ron Bruce that the Hartford Hawks Special Olympics t-ball team wanted to play an exhibition game against the seniors.

TMJ4, Symone Woolridge Ron Bruce is a senior outfielder with the Handeland Senior Softball Team.

“We really jumped at the chance,” Bruce says. “I called everybody I could.”

That call has led to a second consecutive matchup. It’s a game the Hawks are eager for, and these teams aren’t afraid of a little smack talk.

“One of our guys, an icon in Milwaukee softball, Phill Higgins — last year he came up, put the ball on the tee, and hit the tee, not the ball,” Bruce explains. “Rachel, the first baseman, says, ‘Hey! Why don’t you take up golf?’”

Bruce says it was game on from there!

The athletes with the Hawks don’t just play t-ball; they also participate in bowling, swimming, golf, bocce ball, and basketball.

Watch: Athletes, young and old, meet up for a friendly t-ball match.

Senior softball player joins up with Special Olympics t-ball team for game

But for Rachel Kania, t-ball is special. She remembers being on the other side of the fence, watching her brother from the bleachers.

“I’d be like, ‘Someday I’m going to do the same thing,’ and sure enough, now I’m in t-ball and playing first base,” she says.

Laughter and fun are what it’s all about.

“They have lots of challenges in their lives with sickness, medications, and the side effects of things like that, and they just keep coming with a smile on their face, happy to be here,” says Josh Feller, head coach of the Hawks.

TMJ4, Symone Woolridge Coach Josh Feller and some of his athletes.

And you can bet hearts will be laid on the line.

“Right now, as you’re talking to me, I’m getting emotional,” Bruce says. “How blessed we are that we can still come out, even if we can’t play, and enjoy watching people who love the game at this age.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip