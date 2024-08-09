One dead, two injured after Germantown police chase leads to crash and car fire

One person has died and two more were injured after a Germantown police chase lead to a crash and then a car fire.

The Germantown Fire Department says crews were called to the fire Friday near the intersection of Donges Bay and Division Roads. Those crews were told there were multiple people trapped inside the burning vehicle.

Germantown police officers were able to put the fire out before fire crews could arrive. Those firefighters found 3 people inside the "severely damaged" vehicle. Two had critical, life-threatening injuries and the third had non-life threatening injuries.

Crews called two helicopters from Flight for Life and say they began extracting the people from the car and performing advanced life support care. Unfortunately, one of those victims died of their injuries shortly after being pulled from the vehicle.

The other two people in the car were transported to nearby hospitals. There's no word on how they're doing now.

The crash is still under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

