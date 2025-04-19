Motorcyclist killed in Town of Jackson crash

TOWN OF JACKSON, Wis. — A 46-year-old man was killed in a crash in the Town of Jackson on Friday.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash around 8:30 p.m. April 18 on Jackson Drive, between Pleasant Valley Road and County Trunk NN.

The motorcyclist, a resident of the Village of Jackson, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

No other injuries were reported. The road was closed for about five hours for crash reconstruction and cleanup.

The crash remains under investigation and marks Washington County’s first traffic fatality of 2025, according to the sheriff’s office.

Google Maps Washington County Sheriff's Office facility in West Bend.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip