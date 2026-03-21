Man arrested at residence on Girl Scout's property is facing charges for drug possession, firearm

WEST BEND — A man was arrested at a residence on Camp Silver Lake in West Bend this past Sunday - an area owned by the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast (GSWISE).

The Washington County Sheriff's Office informed GSWISE regarding a criminal complaint for a residence on their property, close to the camp, GSWISE said in a statement on Thursday.

Seth Wenig/AP FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

GSWISE said that they were not aware of the situation prior to the arrest and launched their own investigation to find that an employee of theirs was involved and has since been put on leave.

According to Open Records, the arrested individual is facing 13 charges for Possession of a Firearm-Convicted of Out-of-State Felony, three counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver/Distribute a Controlled Substance On or Near a Youth Center, Maintain Drug Trafficking Place, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

"The conduct listed int he criminal complaint is not consistent with Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast's values or our policies," Chief Executive Officer of GSWISE, Ana Simpson, said in a statement. "Our primary concern - now and always - is the safety of the girls in our care. We are committed to ensuring that our spaces remain safe for local Girl Scouts to explore and learn."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip