COLGATE — A family in Colgate is moving forward after their farm stand was robbed last week.

Every morning, Courtney Schall’s two small kids head to their backyard to collect fresh eggs and ripe tomatoes.

Afterwards, Emily and Clayton, collect their loot and take it to the farm stand in their front yard.

“It’s been a family thing. They put in the hard work and get the value of nurturing the seed, growing the plants, and having all the tomatoes and peppers to harvest,” Schall smiled.

TMJ4 News Courtney Schall is amazed at the community support after someone stole all of the money and produce from her kids’ farm stand in Colgate. While disheartening, she hopes others will see what happened and make better choices.

Usually, the kids put the food out with a cash box. People passing by can stop and buy the fresh produce in exchange for a few dollars.

TMJ4 News This is what their farm stand usually looks like during August and September. Her family leaves extra tomatoes and eggs out and uses the honor system for people who want to purchase them.

“It’s just a small table, sometimes 12 tomatoes for 75 cents apiece. We want the kids to understand work equals reward.”

Schall said it’s an honor system.

Watch: Kids' farm stand robbed in Colgate; family amazed at community response

Colgate woman speaking out after someone stole money, produce and eggs from farm stand

But on Aug. 20, she came home from running errands to see the empty cash box.

“I opened the cash box, and my heart sank. So furious and just so sad,” Schall said.

She said someone took all of their money, eggs, and tomatoes. Upset, she moved the stand into the garage.

Shortly after, Schall posted about it on the Nextdoor platform to let neighbors know they would be closed.

The post went viral.

“It turned into this big thing where people were calling and texting asking ‘how can we help’; ‘how can we reward the kids’; and ‘let me buy you a security camera’."

She said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

“That’s restored my faith in humanity to see how much good is coming out of one person’s bad choice.”

She’s asking other people to see what happened and choose to make good choices too.

“If you want to help, make good choices. Donate to a food pantry, foster a dog. Help others make a good choice,” Schall said.

Her husband hopes to build a new stand soon so her kids can return to selling produce for the rest of the season.

