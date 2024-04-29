'I already feel that bond:' Wisconsin woman donates kidney to stranger

Imagine waking up one day and feeling as if you want to give the gift of life to someone and that someone is a total stranger.

Laura Jones did just that.

After much thought, research, and blessing from her family, Jones embarked on a two-year journey of altruistic kidney donation.

TMJ4 News Laura and her husband Russ.

It all started one morning when the thought started speaking to the heart and taking over her mind.

She couldn't shake her thoughts or her feelings. Jones said she knew there was a person in need of a kidney and she would be the one to deliver.

"I woke up one morning and I got in the shower and I thought I think I need to donate my kidney," Jones said. "The thought just kept coming. Okay, God, God put this on your heart."

After a rigorous screening process, Jones was cleared to donate her kidney.

Jones said her surgery went well and by the end of the day her kidney arrived in Florida and her recipient was functioning well with her donated kidney.

"You already feel that bond," Jones said. "I don't have a name or a face. Even if I don't ever get to meet that person, I already feel that bond or connection."

Throughout the process she had questions and some fear but was always certain this was what she needed to do.

"Why wouldn't I? I was blessed in my life," Jones said. "I have an amazing husband. I have an amazing life."

