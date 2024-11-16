Germantown decked floats with boughs of holly for its Christmas Parade Saturday

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Santa, Mrs. Claus and marchers filled the streets of Germantown with holiday cheer Saturday during the annual Christmas parade.
The march began on Pilgrim Rd. and weaved north, then west then north again until they reached Freistadt Rd.
Dozens participated, including the Germantown Fire Department, the Golden Gals and River City Christmas Brass.
Some danced, some drove and some blew bubbles giving a variety of entertainment for the onlookers.
Santa stuck to his classic ride — a sleigh and reindeer — but Mrs. Claus shook things up and brought "The Official Salon of Mrs. Claus" on the route.
Check out the fun and festivities here:
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.