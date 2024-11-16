Germantown decked floats with boughs of holly for its Christmas Parade Saturday

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Santa, Mrs. Claus and marchers filled the streets of Germantown with holiday cheer Saturday during the annual Christmas parade.

The march began on Pilgrim Rd. and weaved north, then west then north again until they reached Freistadt Rd.

Dozens participated, including the Germantown Fire Department, the Golden Gals and River City Christmas Brass.

Some danced, some drove and some blew bubbles giving a variety of entertainment for the onlookers.

Santa stuck to his classic ride — a sleigh and reindeer — but Mrs. Claus shook things up and brought "The Official Salon of Mrs. Claus" on the route.

Check out the fun and festivities here:

Germantown decked the floats with boughs of holly for its Christmas parade Santa atop his sleigh TMJ4 Mrs. Claus in her mobile salon TMJ4 Marchers as they pass the train tracks TMJ4 Christmas clown TMJ4 Marching band drumming in the parade TMJ4 Santa marching in the parade TMJ4 Marchers passing out goodies to onlookers TMJ4 A giant inflatable snowman waving to the crowd TMJ4 An elf on stilts TMJ4 Parade dancers TMJ4 Reindeer blowing bubbles TMJ4 River City Christmas Brass playing at the parade TMJ4

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip