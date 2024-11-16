Watch Now
Germantown decked floats with boughs of holly for its Christmas Parade Saturday

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Santa, Mrs. Claus and marchers filled the streets of Germantown with holiday cheer Saturday during the annual Christmas parade.

The march began on Pilgrim Rd. and weaved north, then west then north again until they reached Freistadt Rd.

Dozens participated, including the Germantown Fire Department, the Golden Gals and River City Christmas Brass.

Some danced, some drove and some blew bubbles giving a variety of entertainment for the onlookers.

Santa stuck to his classic ride — a sleigh and reindeer — but Mrs. Claus shook things up and brought "The Official Salon of Mrs. Claus" on the route.

Check out the fun and festivities here:

Santa atop his sleigh
Mrs. Claus in her mobile salon
Marchers as they pass the train tracks
Christmas clown
Marching band drumming in the parade
Santa marching in the parade
Marchers passing out goodies to onlookers
A giant inflatable snowman waving to the crowd
An elf on stilts
Parade dancers
Reindeer blowing bubbles
River City Christmas Brass playing at the parade
