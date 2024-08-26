Fun in the sun: Richfield Days Parade had music, food and cool cars

RICHFIELD, Wis. — Classic cars, Flight for Life helicopters, and the TMJ4 Stormchaser all strutted their stuff at the Richfield Days Parade and gave an opportunity for parade-goers to get a closer look Sunday.

Richfield Days is a three-day event and Washington County's largest parade of the year, taking place annually on the fourth weekend of August. This time around, over two thousand guests lined the roadways to enjoy the festivities, and parade funds were collected to help out the Richfield Volunteer Fire Company (RVFC).

TMJ4's Brian Niznansky and photographer Mark Wirtz participated in the fun and talked to some of the visitors at the event.

Sam Schneider, who worked on Germantown's and Richfield's Fire Departments for 33 years, came to Richfield Days often and loved how the event went.

Niznansky also met up with other locals and groups like the Attitude Dance Company.

Mark Wirtz TMJ4's Brian Niznansky went with the Stormchaser to the Richfield Days parade.

The celebration kicked off on Thursday and it was all about the food. The RVFC sold refreshments like pizza, walking tacos and snacks. Richfield Lions, a service club, sold lunch and dinner items, and the Richfield Historical Society sold ice cream. All this was enjoyed with the option of carnival games and rides.

Friday, there was a Wisconsin classic: a fish fry. While visitors were chowing down on the breaded fish, there was a silent auction.

Classic cars lined up at the RVFC station parking lot where visitors could get a peek at some cool rides, while St. Jacobi's Pancake Breakfast served up some flapjacks with DJ Jesse James rocking beats in the background. Visitors could also stop by booths with arts and crafts for sale by local artisans, and the night was topped off with a fireworks show.

Sunday was the final day and the main event: the parade. Floats, cars and, of course, the Stormchaser rolled down the road to top off the event.

