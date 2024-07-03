Former Germantown Chief of Police Peter Hoell dies

The Germantown Police Department is in mourning.

Former Chief of Police Peter Hoell has died. GPD announced his passing on Facebook Wednesday morning.

In the post, department leaders say that Chief Hoell served his entire career with Germantown, more than 30 years. The post goes on to explain that Hoell skipped his own college graduation to begin an undercover assignment with the Washington County Metro Drug Unit.

Hoell rose through the ranks from patrol sergeant to lieutenant all the way up to police chief. He served in that final position for more than 16 years.

Germantown Police Department Former Chief of Police Pete Hoell

"Chief Hoell conducted himself admirably and served with distinction," the post emphasizes.

Hoell's service to his community went beyond his police work. In 2022, he also shared with TMJ4 his story of the clergy abuse he faced as a child. As difficult as it was to relive those experiences, Hoell said he wanted to help.

Watch: Former Chief Hoell talks to TMJ4 about how he helped others after facing clergy abuse:

'Dirty, disgusted, afraid': Former Wis. police chief speaks about clergy abuse he faced as a child

"If I can only help one person, it's worth it to me to open up to the public about my situation," he told TMJ4 at the time.

Memorial services for Hoell have not yet been scheduled.

