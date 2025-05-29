ALLENTON, Wis. — As summer approaches and the Fourth of July creeps closer, fireworks stands across Wisconsin are lighting up with eager customers and fully stocked shelves. At Uncle Sam’s Fireworks, one of the busiest outlets in the area, the message is simple: shop early, save money and stay safe.

We received a question from longtime firework enthusiast Bob Rockey, who emailed TMJ4 asking whether tariffs might impact firework prices this year. He met us at Uncle Sam’s Fireworks to get answers straight from the source.

“I’ve loved fireworks my whole life,” Rockey said. “But watching the news—tariffs, China, politics—it made me nervous. I wasn’t sure if prices were going to triple.”

TMJ4

Fortunately, Rockey and other shoppers can breathe a sigh of relief. Store manager David Reilly says their prices are staying steady thanks to early buying and smart planning.

“My boss’s motto is ‘stack it deep and sell it cheap,’” Reilly said. “That’s what we do here.”

TMJ4

According to Reilly, the average family spends around $300 on fireworks, though some spend far more with one customer even dropping $16,000 on a single visit. Still, he emphasized that the store tries to cater to all budgets.

“It’s a small ‘r’ relief,” Rockey joked. “I have to have a budget, and I need it to last.”

From sparklers and smoke bombs to elaborate aerial displays, demand is strong across the board. But whether you're spending big or shopping smart, one thing remains critical—safety.

Watch: Fireworks prices holding steady at Wisconsin shops, easing customers' fears

Fireworks prices holding steady at Wisconsin shops, easing customers' tariff fears

The store is decked out with signage reminding buyers to follow state and local laws when using fireworks. While many consumer-grade fireworks are legal in Wisconsin, some are not—unless you have a permit. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, illegal fireworks without a permit include:



Firecrackers

Roman candles

Bottle rockets

Mortars and aerial shells



You can read more about what’s legal and what’s not here.

To help customers prepare, Uncle Sam’s Fireworks is hosting a Demo Night on June 6, where the hottest summer items will be on full display. It’s a great chance to see what you’re buying before the big day.

With stable prices, plenty of inventory, and clear safety guidance, Uncle Sam’s Fireworks is helping Washington County light up the sky, safely and affordably.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip