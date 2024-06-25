Erin woman finds receipt carried over 100 miles by tornado

ERIN — When Ann Aler went outside to garden on Monday, she didn’t expect to find a random piece of paper in her yard.

“I live on a hill and litter is hardly ever a problem,” Aler said.

Except it wasn’t litter.

It was a receipt all the way from the site of Saturday’s tornado in Argyle, Wisconsin.

That’s over 100 miles from Aler’s home in the town of Erin, which is Washington County.

The receipt, from the State Bank of Argyle, was for a check deposited by the Apple Grove Lutheran Cemetery. It’s dated September 3, 1955.

“The word 'Argyle' was the last thing I heard on the news and I thought ‘That’s really weird’,” Aler explained.

The name was familiar because the Apple Grove Lutheran Church in Argyle was completely destroyed in Saturday’s tornado.

Carried by the wind, or maybe something more, the receipt found its’ way to Aler’s backyard without a smudge or scratch.

Just beyond her home, atop a giant hill, sits Holy Hill Basilica.

“From one church to another,” Aler smiled. “Definite shivers. What is the universe doing?”

It’s not just Aler either.

A woman in Waukesha, Tammy Zyduck, found a check along the trail at the Scuppernong Observation Loop Sunday, also in near-perfect condition.

The check, 26 years old, was also from the Apple Grove Cemetery Association.

“It’s very moving because it’s a little piece of their history. If they want it back, I’ll send it. If they don’t, it’s going in my scrapbook,” Aler smiled.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip