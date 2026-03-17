The aftermath of the winter storm didn't stop crowds of people from taking part in the 46th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Erin on Tuesday.
Those in attendance include some of our very own TMJ4 team members.
The parade started around 11:00 a.m. along a 1.5-mile route on Highway K, and it ended at the intersection of Highway K and Highway 167.
WATCH: Erin holds 46th annual St. Patrick's Day parade
Organizers say about 20 floats were expected to take part, and thousands of spectators were expected to attend.
County plows, businesses, and community members spent Monday clearing snow from the parade route so the event could still take place.
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