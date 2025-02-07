HARTFORD, Wis. — Wisconsin's DNR has seen five deaths this winter where vehicles have gone through the ice.

"These machines do get heavy," said Lt. Jake Holsclaw, a DNR off-highway administrator. "Many of the UTVs can approach 3,000 pounds in weight, and with occupants—some of these machines carry 5 or 6 people—that increases the weight even more."

TMJ4 spent time on the frozen Pike Lake outside Hartford and spoke to one ice fisherman about safety on the lake.

Nicholas Petzke has been ice fishing since he was a kid.

Brendyn Jones

"We did buy a big old side-by-side to drive on the ice, but the last couple of years it's been so warm," Petzke said.

He says he now leaves that vehicle in Michigan.

Watch: DNR urges safety on frozen bodies of water as sturgeon spearing season kicks off

DNR urges safety on frozen bodies of water as sturgeon spearing season kicks off

The fluctuating weather is one of the causes of the number of rescues and deaths the DNR has seen this season.

"We want to remind people that winds and fluctuating temperatures cause big swings," Holsclaw said. "Cracks can occur, cracks can shift or heave. Sometimes, open water can occur because of those cracks."

The DNR says to always go to places you are familiar with when going out on the ice. They also say to bring a phone and let people know where you'll be and when you expect to be home.

It is important to remember no ice is 100% safe.

