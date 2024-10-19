Beaver Dam beats Port Washington 23-0 to win East Central Conference

PORT WASHINGTON — Beaver Dam Quarterback Eli Bryant had a game to remember scoring three total touchdowns in a 23-0 win over Beaver Dam.

The win made Beaver Dam East Central conference champions as the regular season ended.

Bryant's lone touchdown pass went to Jeffrey Freund in the second quarter.

Beaver Dam couldn't get it done offensively as they tallied three turnovers throughout the game.



