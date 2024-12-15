World's tallest glass tree: A mission of sustainability and holiday cheer

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — It's that time of year again — yes, of course, Christmas time — but also time to see the world's largest glass tree in Lake Geneva. However, this installment may appear a little less evergreen than before.

The glass pine stretches 36 feet into the air at the Historic Yerkes Observatory and this year artist Jason Mack and producer Rob Elliot will use 3,000 pounds of recycled blue glass instead of the green glass used in seasons past.

Surrounding communities donated many of their bottles, helping to build a sustainable future. The Glass Recycling Foundation, Glass Packaging Institute and Strategic Materials Inc. work closely with Elliot to build glass collection systems year-round in northern Illinois and southeast Wisconsin.

"A glass bottle can be remade a million times over and live hundreds of lives without losing durability," Elliot said. "In so many ways the tree itself represents the circle of life — what was originally sand became a glass bottle, then a sculpture built by everyone ages three to 93."

Attendees got to help create the installation and enjoyed arts and crafts activities, a winter market and good food.

The tree was spun while 2,000-degree liquid glass was drizzled onto the frame — sort of like a combination of spinning thread onto a spool and making a drip sand castle.

Tonight, the celebration comes to a close when a hand-blown glass star will top the tree for Christmas this year.

If you would like to attend

Where

Park at Williams Bay High School and a heated trolley will take you to the observatory.

Tickets

Cost: $5 for general entry. Children under nine are free!

Online purchases are here, or you can pick them up at the observatory. General

Time

Dec. 15 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

