Wisconsin Girl Scout Camp celebrates 100th anniversary

Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin is celebrating Camp Alice Chester's 100th anniversary.

In 1921, Alice Chester became the first president of the Milwaukee Girl Scout Council.

Chester loved outdoor activities and wanted to create a camp experience for girls to swim, study nature, bond, dance, and much more.

Steph Brown Steph with campers at Camp Alice Chester

"It was really her vision to have a place, a safe place for girls to go and build their leadership and really get to know who they are and who they want to be in the future," said Lori Kasun, director of Camp Alice Chester.

The traditions of the camp remain strong, and 100 years later, new components include STEM, physics, robotics, and career building.

Girl Scouts are honing team-player and leadership skills in a safe, supportive space.

Steph Brown Robotics team

"The most rewarding thing as a camp director is seeing the girls try, fail, and try again and get it," said "Pippi" Beth Hahn, camp director.

Camp Alice Chester is celebrating with the community on October 5.

