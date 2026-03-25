WHITEWATER — If you and an organization have an idea to make Whitewater a better and more educated place, the Whitewater Community Foundation might just award you money to make it happen.

TMJ4 A sign in downtown Whitewater.

The foundation has opened the Spring application window for its Community Action Grants, which it awards twice a year. The foundation has a yearly pool of about $14,000 allocated for the grants.

"We want people to be encouraged to come up with their ideas for the betterment of the community," said Whitewater Community Foundation at-large director Ginny Coburn, who oversees the grant program.

TMJ4 Whitewater Community Foundation director Ginny Coburn.

Coburn showed TMJ4 grant-funded improvements at Starin Park, including bilingual signs to help parents of young children develop their brains.

Watch: Whitewater Community Foundation director hopes organizations apply for city improvement grants

Whitewater grant fuels community projects

She hopes people in Whitewater bring whatever thoughts they have to the table.

TMJ4 Storefronts in downtown Whitewater.

"People here come up with ideas and value what they have," Coburn said. "Most of the projects that we fund recognize that and promote that."

Rosemary Green has lived in Whitewater for more than 50 years, including serving on both city council and the library board. She has no involvement with the Whitewater Community Foundation, but is just as hopeful for the ideas people may have.

TMJ4 Rosemary Green has lived in Whitewater for more than 50 years.

"There is a sense of commitment to the philosophy of this city. Everybody gives something," Green said. "We have so many quiet heroes and we have people who are ready to support."

TMJ4 The clock in downtown Whitewater.

If you are interested in submitting a grant application, click this link. The application window closes on April 30.

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