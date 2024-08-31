UW-Whitewater student shot and killed in apartment Friday night

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Kara Welsh, a 21-year-old UW-Whitewater student was killed in a shooting Friday and one was arrested on homicide charges, according to the Whitewater Police Department.

Welsh was shot multiple times in an apartment in the old Wisconsin Dairy Supply Co. building. Police arrested a 23-year-old man who supposedly knew Welsh and will refer several charges to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office, including first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by the use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct while armed.

Police discovered there was likely an altercation between Welsh and the suspect before the shooting took place.

An initial notification to campus students by UW-Whitewater Chancellor Corey King let students know police were confident there was no additional danger following the arrest of the 23-year-old.

In a later message posted to the university website, King gave more information about Welsh.

She was majoring in management in the university's College of Business and Economics and she was an accomplished gymnast. Welsh won the individual national title in the vault in 2023 for the school team, the Warhawks.

"We know the news of Kara's death is heartbreaking for our close-knit university community. It is a time when we are all called upon to support one another, to process and to grieve," King wrote.

The university offered counseling services for students at the University of Health and Counseling Services. Faculty and staff can contact Acentra through theemployee assistance program.

King directed the university flag to fly at half-staff on Tuesday in Welsh's memory.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Walworth County Sheriff's Office and the UW-Whitewater Police Department all helped with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call WPD at (262) 473-0555 or submit a tip online with P3Tips.com.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip