Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank give out holiday meals and essentials to families in need

In an effort to ensure that families in need are able to celebrate the holidays with joy, the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank have partnered with donors to give out holiday meals and essentials.

Elizabeth Russell-Jones, Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank

Saturday, Dec. 21, 500 turkeys, hams, and holiday meal essentials were given to families across Walworth County.

Since 2009, the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank has been serving the community by providing resources to families in need.

The holiday turkey and ham giveaway is a cherished tradition that helps address food insecurity and brings joy to the community during the holiday season.

If you are in Walworth County and want to learn more about the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank visit theirwebsite.

