The world’s tallest glass tree returns to Williams Bay this holiday season

The world’s tallest glass tree is returning to Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay for the third straight year. Standing at 36 feet tall, the event expects to attract more than 20,000 visitors from all over.

Visitors and community members can participate in the event by placing hot melted glass on the twirling tree frame.

World's Tallest Glass Tree A child helps build the massive glass tree during the event.

On the event's final night, there will be a ceremonial star-topping. The tree topper will be a hand-blown star over 4.5 feet tall.

The tree is created from recycled bottles collected from Wisconsin and Illinois. Last year more than 17 tons of glass were collected for the event and 3,000 pounds of glass were used to create the massive tree.

World's Tallest Glass Tree People gather around the World's Tallest Glass Tree.

“Our goal is to continue to inspire and work with the community, to teach people about recycling and the many uses and things you can do with glass. We endeavor to offer a fully sustainable event,” said producer Rob Elliott. “Everywhere you turn, there’s something to watch, something cool that somebody made, or just a spot to sit and enjoy the magical atmosphere.”

Visitors can shop for handmade gifts and art at the Winter Market, and there will be food and drinks available for purchase. Live glass-blowing, steel sculpting, and woodworking demos will be open for visitor participation during the celebration.

World's Tallest Glass tree People get their holiday shopping done at the Winter Market.

All proceeds from the event will go toward science and art programming for the community at Yerkes Observatory.

The event runs:

Friday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 8

Friday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 15

The star-topping ceremony will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15.

