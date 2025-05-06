Teen facing 74 charges related to child pornography in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — A 15-year-old male from Lake Geneva is facing 74 charges related to child pornography, according to Lake Geneva Police Chief Edward Gritzner.

Gritzner said the boy was arrested on Monday after a search warrant was executed in the 1200 block of Madison Street in Lake Geneva. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation stemming from a tip from the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Charges have been referred to the Walworth County Youth Justice for 73 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of virtual child pornography. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Due to the age of the suspect, Gritzner said he will not be identified at this time.

