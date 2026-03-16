LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Lakeland Community Church senior pastor Josh Amstutz and his group ended up witnessing the war and violence in the Middle East firsthand. He is now back in Lake Geneva and sharing the lessons he learned from the experience.

TMJ4 Pastor Josh Amstutz of Lakeland Community Church.

Amstutz and the Lakeland Church group returned to Wisconsin from Israel earlier this month after spending a week trapped in the escalating tension there.

"You've got missiles flying overhead, you've got shelter in place happening, you've got the unknown," Amstutz said during his Sunday service.

TMJ4 Lakeland Community Church.

The group made it back after spending time with missionaries in Jordan. Amstutz said the experience reaffirmed his faith in God through surviving the hard realities of the Middle East.

WATCH: Pastor returns to Lake Geneva pulpit after he and church group were trapped in Israel

Pastor returns to Lake Geneva pulpit after he and church group were trapped in Israel

"Everyone thinks a good trip would look like touring the sites and making it home really safe, but we experienced a very different trip and I think it was better," Amstutz said. "Which trust moment is better? Getting to go to the Sea of Galilee and recall Peter's faith stepping out of the boat with Jesus, or hearing sirens go off every couple of hours and having to stretch our faith ourselves?"

TMJ4 Lakeland Church senior pastor Josh Amstutz points at a map of Israel.

Executive pastor Richard Holt said the Lakeland community was waiting and praying for Amstutz and the group to return.

"Our hearts are just filled with gratitude knowing they're home safely," Holt said. "For me, I just knew God was in control because I knew Josh, too. I've known them long enough, he has a faith that is unshakable."

Amstutz believes their faith is a big reason why they are back in Wisconsin.

TMJ4 Churchgoers worship at Lakeland Community Church.

"I never felt more safe than over there," Amstutz said during his service. "Some of you say, 'How is that possible?' It's because you all were freaking out and praying for us, that's why."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip