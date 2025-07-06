One dead, two severely injured in Walworth County motorcycle vs SUV crash

TOWN OF SPRING PRAIRIE, Wis. — A three-wheeled motorcycle and an SUV crashed, leaving one dead and two severely injured Saturday morning in the Town of Spring Prairie, according to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

Authorities at the scene at about 9:30 a.m. and found the motorcycle with "heavy front-end damage," and the SUV on its side. Initial reports said there were two unresponsive victims, but at the scene, authorities found three individuals.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead by authorities, and the passenger of the motorcycle and the sole occupant of the SUV were taken to the hospital with severe injuries, according to a release by WCSO.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified by authorities as Mark Weis, 73, of Burlington. The names of the passenger and the driver of the SUV are not being released while the crash investigation continues, according to WCSO.

Early into the investigation, authorities believe the motorcycle was headed Westbound on State Highway 11 and the SUV was headed Westbound on County Highway JS. At the intersection, there is a stop sign that requires the SUV to stop before turning onto Highway 11. According to the release, the SUV may have tried to turn onto the highway in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle was thought to have hit the driver's side of the SUV after it tried to merge into traffic.

Lyons Fire and EMS, Burlington Fire and EMS, Lake Geneva EMS, Flight for Life, the City of Burlington Police, Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office and Rae's Towing assisted with the incident.

WCSO said good Samaritans also helped at the scene.

