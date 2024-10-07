Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash near Como Road and Alder Drive in Lake Geneva identified

TOWN OF GENEVA — A motorcyclist killed in a crash over the weekend has been identified.

The Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Shad Volbrecht of Lake Geneva.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of Como Road and Alder Drive in the town of Geneva.

Emergency personnel were dispatched, and upon arrival, they found a car and a motorcycle damaged at the intersection.

First responders attempted to treat the motorcyclist for injuries, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The occupants of the car were not injured.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the car was stopped while waiting for oncoming traffic to clear before making a left turn when the motorcyclist rear-ended it.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip