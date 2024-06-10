Lake Geneva Friday fire may have been started by candles

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — A large fire, potentially caused by candles on a patio, spread to multiple units at the Lazy Cloud Lodge in Lake Geneva off Highway 50.

The Lake Geneva and the Town of Linn Fire Departments responded to the fire early Friday night. The Town of Delavan, Town of Lyons and Elkhorn Fire Departments were also sent to the scene.

Engine 281 was the first to arrive, and because of the magnitude of the fire, they began aggressively trying to put it out. Eventually, they needed additional support and elevated the alarm to the second level.

Walworth, Racine, Kenosha and McHenry County Fire Departments all responded, helped put out the flames and salvaged items from the units.

Lake Geneva Fire Department A fire at the Lazy Cloud Lodge may have been started by candles.

Most of the damage was to the back of the building and in the attic, and no one was reported to be injured.

"This fire could have resulted in a greater loss," Chief John Peters said.

Peters attributes the firefighter's ability to contain the damage to a couple of units to the quick-fire response systems including the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MBAS).

MBAS is a structured multi-jurisdictional or multi-agency response to emergencies like fires.

Fires spread quickly and can double in size with every passing minute, according to a release by LGFD. Caution with candles or replacing open flames with LED lights could help prevent accidental fires.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip