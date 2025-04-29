Human trafficking investigation leads to arrests of 6 individuals in Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. — An investigation into human trafficking by the Whitewater Police Department led to the arrest of six men Friday.

While the Whitewater Police Department did not disclose the names of those arrested, they range in age from 24 to 57 and face an array of charges including:



Six (6) counts of Prostitution

One (1) count of Operating while Intoxicated 4th offense

One (1) count of felony possession of THC

One (1) count of municipal possession of THC

Six (6) counts of disorderly conduct

One (1) count of misdemeanor bail jumping

Four (4) counts of felony bail jumping

Three (3) counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

One (1) count of possession of cocaine

One (1) count of failure to install an ignition interlock device

One (1) count of possession of fentanyl

"Our agency worked closely with our law enforcement partners to address the growing problem of human trafficking in our area," the Whitewater Police Department said in a press release. "This issue affects people of all ages and backgrounds. Victims are often coerced, manipulated, or forced into situations where they lose their freedom and are subjected to unimaginable abuse."

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

