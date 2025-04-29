Human trafficking investigation leads to arrests of 6 individuals in Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. — An investigation into human trafficking by the Whitewater Police Department led to the arrest of six men Friday.
While the Whitewater Police Department did not disclose the names of those arrested, they range in age from 24 to 57 and face an array of charges including:
- Six (6) counts of Prostitution
- One (1) count of Operating while Intoxicated 4th offense
- One (1) count of felony possession of THC
- One (1) count of municipal possession of THC
- Six (6) counts of disorderly conduct
- One (1) count of misdemeanor bail jumping
- Four (4) counts of felony bail jumping
- Three (3) counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
- One (1) count of possession of cocaine
- One (1) count of failure to install an ignition interlock device
- One (1) count of possession of fentanyl
"Our agency worked closely with our law enforcement partners to address the growing problem of human trafficking in our area," the Whitewater Police Department said in a press release. "This issue affects people of all ages and backgrounds. Victims are often coerced, manipulated, or forced into situations where they lose their freedom and are subjected to unimaginable abuse."
