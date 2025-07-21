Farmers' Markets are becoming more popular as they offer produce options

WILLIAMS BAY — A recent survey shows 80% of Americans have attended at least one farmers market in the last year, with fresh produce and supporting local businesses driving the trend.

The survey, published in the Journal of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Community Development, revealed that attendees are primarily motivated by a desire for high-quality food and a desire to support local businesses.

More than three-quarters of people surveyed also say they eat healthier because of the options they find at these markets.

At the William's Bay Farmers Market, hundreds of people cycle through every Friday throughout the summer months. The market has been a part of the community for nearly a decade, offering music, local vendors, and fresh produce.

Kathy Dasko, who lives nearby, comes every week and has several reasons for making this a part of her weekly routine.

"I feel like it's really fresh. No chemicals with the produce, everything is so good. So, so good, and I like to give the farmers some business," Dasko said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"Not just the food, but even just some of the artistic stuff that the folks are making. Paintings, woodwork, and just a lot of different things you wouldn't normally find," she added.

A recent article published on Martha Stewart's website suggests that chefs often focus on getting specific items through these markets.

Mushrooms, eggs, honey, tomatoes, radishes, and leafy greens are all items that can be found at farmers' markets in Wisconsin. These products can be fresher and have better flavor because of when and how they were harvested, according to the article, which suggests buying produce that's in season to get the best quality.

Julia Davies sells produce from Adama Farm, which is run by her daughter. This woman-owned and operated business is a no-till farm, which Davies says helps with the quality.

"I think they feel like they're getting better quality food, I think the big stores are mass production and that's what's there, and you see this food and you know it was just picked, and that's important," Davies said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"The soil is pure, there are living things in it, you're getting all your nutrients and minerals are growing in your food. If you're going to spend the money on good fresh food," she added.

The survey notes that price, larger crowds, and sometimes event parking limitations can be reasons people avoid going to farmers markets more frequently.

