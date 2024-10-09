Deputy shoots, critically injures woman wielding a knife in East Troy

TOWN OF EAST TROY — A woman in East Troy is in critical condition after being shot by a Walworth County deputy sheriff, who the Walworth County Sheriff's Department says approached deputies with a knife.
The incident began on Monday, Oct. 7, around 3:44 p.m. when officers were dispatched to a residence on Wilmers Grove Road in the Town of East Troy. A man had called 911, stating he was being attacked by a woman with a razor blade.
Upon arrival, law enforcement confirmed the woman had cut the caller with a razor blade.
They said the woman exited the residence through a window, armed with a knife, and “advanced toward officers” despite numerous commands to drop the weapon, according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.
A Walworth County deputy sheriff discharged their rifle, striking the woman, who then received life-saving medical aid before being taken to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.
The male caller was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. A third resident in the home was unharmed.
The suspect remains in custody, and the following charges are being referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office:
- Second-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed
- Disorderly conduct while armed
- Felony intimidation of a victim
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The Walworth County deputy has been placed on administrative duty per policy.
