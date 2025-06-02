Delavan to host Wisconsin’s largest inclusive playground build

DELAVAN, Wis. — Nearly 1,000 volunteers will be in Delavan this week to construct the Never Say Never Playland, a 13,000-square-foot, fully accessible playground designed for children and adults of all abilities.

The build will take place at Gordon Yadon Park beginning Monday and continuing through June 8.

Founded by local resident Dusti Grenus, inspired by her daughter Kameron’s need for accessible play spaces, the project is a collaboration between the nonprofit Never Say Never Inc., the City of Delavan, and renowned playground designers Leathers & Associates.

“This playground will allow children of all abilities to play side-by-side,” said Grenus. “It’s about creating a space where no one is left out.”

The playground will feature:

• ADA Compliant Design and Construction

• Wheelchair-accessible swings and merry-go-rounds

• Sensory-friendly zones for children with autism or sensory processing challenges

• Static-free slides safe for cochlear implants

• Soft, cushioned surfacing for mobility and safety

• Fully fenced perimeter and shaded rest areas

The City of Delavan has pledged up to $350,000 toward the project, matching the nonprofit’s fundraising efforts.

To volunteer for more information, visit the Never Say Never Playland website.

