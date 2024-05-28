Cicada Mania! Lake Geneva joins in on celebrating the bug

In Today's Talker — Cicada-mania continues!
And now Lake Geneva is getting in on the fun of celebrating the bug with 'Cicada Palooza.'
It's a free event that will feature presentations from University of Wisconsin bug experts, merchandise, food and more.
The event on June 8th runs from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library and Library Park. Read more here.
And if learning about cicadas isn't enough for you, you might want to try out a new concoction from a Chicago area brewer.
Noon Whistle brewing in Lombard has released cicada infused Malört. The company describes the drink as a lobster-like flavor sensation. And if you want extra flavor, customers can add their own cicada husks.
You can watch the full Today's Talker above.
