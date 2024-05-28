Cicada Mania! Lake Geneva joins in on celebrating the bug

In Today's Talker — Cicada-mania continues!

And now Lake Geneva is getting in on the fun of celebrating the bug with 'Cicada Palooza.'

It's a free event that will feature presentations from University of Wisconsin bug experts, merchandise, food and more.

The event on June 8th runs from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library and Library Park. Read more here.

And if learning about cicadas isn't enough for you, you might want to try out a new concoction from a Chicago area brewer.

Noon Whistle brewing in Lombard has released cicada infused Malört. The company describes the drink as a lobster-like flavor sensation. And if you want extra flavor, customers can add their own cicada husks.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error