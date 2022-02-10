In The Village: Brianna Decker joins Elizabeth Beisel

Ever wonder how things are going inside the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who's living there now as well as someone who's experienced it firsthand as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the Winter Olympics.

Team USA hockey player Brianna Decker joins the podcast after her tournament took an off-ice turn.

Decker injured her ankle during the first period of the first game at the 2022 Winter Games. Despite the setback, she remains an asset to the team by offering support off the ice.

If the buzzer sounds and Team USA wins gold, you better believe she'll put crutches to ice and swarm her teammates in celebration.

