The United States women's water polo team suffered its first loss in Olympic competition since the Beijing 2008 gold medal game in stunning 10-9 upset defeat to Hungary.

With the match tied up at nine with 45 seconds to go, Hungary's Rebecca Parkes flipped an overhead shot past U.S. goaltender Ashleigh Johnson for the winning goal.

The United States moved to 2-1 in group stage play and is still in position to advance to the knockout rounds with one more preliminary match to play.