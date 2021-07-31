U.S. swimmers and supporters celebrate from an ocean away

The stands may be empty inside Tokyo Aquatics Centre, but Team USA swimmers have felt the love from afar.

After finding success in the pool, swimmers such as Bobby Finke, Katie Ledecky, and Caeleb Dressel have all been handed Olympic medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

As the athletes celebrated, applause and adoration was being sent from back in the states be their friends, family and supporters.

One notable moment occurred when Dressel was able to see and hear his wife Mehgan from Florida, as the watch party sent their praise for his gold medal performance in the 100m freestyle.

Onlookers also supported the U.S. women's 4x100m freestyle relay team, which took home bronze medals and the applause from family and friends back home.