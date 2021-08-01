Top-seeded Krejcikova, Siniakova take women's doubles gold

RESULTS

Top-seeded Czech Republic team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic 7-5, 6-1 in the women's doubles gold medal match in on Sunday in Tokyo.

The Swiss duo kept things close in the first set, leading multiple times before the Czech team pulled ahead to take the set 7-5. Krejcikova and Siniakova ran away with the second set, getting out to a 3-0 before Bencic and Golubic claimed their first game, eventually converting on the fifth match point to win 6-1.

Brazilian pair Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani defeated the Russian Olympic Committee's Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina for the bronze medal on Saturday.

Krejcikova is a six-time Grand Slam champion across women's and mixed doubles. She and Siniakova made the final at the Australian Open and won the French Open in the lead-up to the Games; they also won the 2018 French Open together.

On Saturday, Bencic won the women's singles title, becoming the first Swiss woman to win an Olympic gold medal in tennis. Only two people have won both the singles and doubles contests in the same Games since tennis was reintroduced to the program in 1988: Venus and Serena Williams (in 2000 and 2012, respectively).

Krejcikova — also the French Open singles champion this year — also played singles in Tokyo, advancing to the third round before falling to, coincidentally, Bencic.