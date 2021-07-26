Tom Daley, Matthew Lee win gold in men's synchro 10m platform

British diving sensation Tom Daley won the first Olympic gold medal of his career with partner Matthew Lee in the men's synchronized 10m platform, narrowly edging out Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen and ending China's hope of sweeping all eight diving medals in Tokyo.

The Brits trailed the Chinese pair until the fourth round and held on to the advantage through the remaining two dives to post a 471.81. They sealed the win on the final dive with a performance of forward 4 1/2 tucked somersaults.

Cao and Chen earned the highest score of the last round, but it was not enough to overcome the gap that was created when the pair made a mistake on their fourth dive, back 3 1/2 somersaults in the pike position. Their final score of 470.58 was just 1.23 behind Daley and Lee's.

The gold was the first Olympic medal of Lee's career and the third total for Daley, who boasts a bronze from the men's individual 10m platform in 2012 and a bronze in men's synchro 10m platform from Rio. He'll have a chance to pick up another individual medal in the men's 10m platform in Tokyo.

ROC pair Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev won bronze with a score of 439.92.