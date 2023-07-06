Today's Talker: Zuckerburg launches Threads, Iowa man wins lottery after getting engaged

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! Today we are talking about Mark Zuckerburg's new venture: Threads! Plus, an Iowa man had a very lucky 48 hours...

Mark Zuckerburg launches Threads:

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has launched a new app to challenge Twitter with a space for real-time conversations online. It's called 'threads' and appears to have many similarities to Twitter.

The description emphasizes conversations and the potential to build a following and connect with like-minded people. It comes amid a fresh bout of turmoil at Twitter. There was an outage over the weekend, followed by the announcement of temporary limits on how many Tweets users can read while using the app.

Iowa man wins lottery after getting engaged:

An Iowa man won the jackpot in more ways than one! Nick Miller recently asked his girlfriend to marry him and she said yes, but that's not all. A day later, the 31-year-old won nearly $400,000 on a lottery ticket.

Miller says the morning after getting engaged he was on his way to work and he stopped at a convenience store for coffee and breakfast. On a whim, he decided to buy a $30 insta-win lotto ticket. Miller went out to his truck and scanned the ticket on the Iowa lottery's mobile app and it confirmed he'd won the game's jackpot of $390,000. He says it's a good way to start his engagement.

