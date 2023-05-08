Today's Talker: World Video Game Hall of Fame 2023 inductees released

The World Video Game Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2023. The no-brainer inductees are Wii Sports, which launched with the Nintendo Wii in 2006 and introduced the world to motion controls.

Also The Last of Us. That game was a mega-hit in 2013 and spawned the critically acclaimed HBO series of the same name.

The list also includes odd ducks, a little-known "Computer Space" that came out in 1971. The museum calls it the first commercial coin-operated video game. The world video game hall of fame is at the strong museum in Rochester, New York.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans teen who won more than $10 million in scholarships is headed to the Ivy League. Dennis Barnes, who goes by Maliq, announced Friday he will attend Cornell University in the fall.

He plans on pursuing a dual degree in computer science and criminal justice.

At just 16 years old, Barnes set the record for total scholarship awards. He was also accepted to 186 universities. Barnes already has a head start at Cornell, having earned 27 college credits in high school.

