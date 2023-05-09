Today's Talker: Woman survives on wine and lollipops, Budenholzer says goodbye

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! We have three topics today ranging from a bizarre survival tale and AI technology. But first, let's start with something closer to home.

Budenholzer says goodbye

Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says goodbye to Cream City.

In an Instagram post, he thanked the organization, his players and said winning the championship and celebrating with the entire city is a memory he will cherish forever.

In closing, he said, "It has been an honor to do this job.. I will be forever grateful. In my mind, there was no better place to work than for the Bucks, and for Milwaukee. He finished by saying, "It's time for a beer, and some sun on one of the lakes."

Giannis also took to Instagram to say "Thank you for five meaningful years coach. We accomplished something unbelievable and I'm forever grateful."

Surviving on wine and lollipops

An Australian woman survived five days in the wild on a bottle of wine and some lollipops. A rescue helicopter spotted the woman last Thursday and directed police to her.

She says while on vacation, she made a wrong turn and ended up at a dead end.

Then, while trying to turn around, her car got stuck in the mud. And there was no cellphone service. She was only planning a short trip, so she only had a few snacks with her and a bottle of wine she had bought for her mother. She was treated at a local hospital for dehydration.

AI at fast food restaurants

Some fast food chains are the latest businesses to jump on the AI bandwagon. According to a release by parent company CKE restaurant holdings, Carl's Junior and Hardee's locations are launching artificial intelligence technology to take orders at drive-thrus.

The company says it's in an effort to boost accuracy, speed, and revenue as well as manage staffing shortages.

