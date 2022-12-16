Today's Talker: Wisconsin's own Grace Stanke crowned as Miss America 2023

Trending this morning is none other than Miss Wisconsin!

Grace Stanke of Wausau is now Miss America 2023. She was crowned at the competition Thursday after three action-packed nights showcasing talent, interview skills, and social impact achievements.

Grace was awarded a $50,000 cash scholarship, the iconic Austrian crystal crown, and the life-changing title of Miss America 2023. She plans to use her national platform to continue advocating for clean energy and a cleaner future.

She believes that America needs to convert to zero-carbon energy sources, and her social impact focuses on breaking down misconceptions surrounding nuclear power.

Stanke is currently in her senior year at the University of Wisconsin, studying nuclear engineering.

Watch our full interview with the new Miss America below:

Miss Wisconsin wins Miss America: Grace Stanke celebrates with TMJ4 News

