Today's Talker: Wisconsin's favorite holiday desserts

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Today we're talking about the most wonderful time of the year. It's often the chance to treat yourself and indulge in all things sweet for the holidays.

Wise-voter dug up some data on America's favorite Christmas treats and found this year will be a cheesy one!

The results show a majority of U.S. states favor cheesecake as their top Christmas treat. That's including Wisconsin!

Followed by sugar cookies with 17 states claiming that chewy and sugary confections are elite. Alright, so here are Wisconsin's top 5 Christmas treats starting with number one: cheesecake, then sugar cookies, cinnamon rolls, hot chocolate, and eggnog.

