Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.

John Kane's hobby is raising Texas Longhorns. You may have seen them before, near exit 275 along I-94 in Concord in Jefferson County.

There, you'll find 13 longhorns roaming his farm. John said it's common for people to try to find a way off the highway and into his driveway just to get a closer look.

He says if you do plan on parking in his large driveway, be respectful of the animals and property.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip