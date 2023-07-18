Watch Now
NewsToday's Talker

Actions

Today's Talker: Wisconsin girl's lemonade stand is saving lives for mental health awareness

Plus, this heat is no joke. Country singer Jason Aldean is on the mend after a heat-related medical incident on Saturday.
A Sheboygan girl who earned national attention last year after she launched a lemonade stand to raise money for mental health awareness is at it again.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 09:18:50-04

Local girl's lemonade stand honors father

A Sheboygan girl who earned national attention last year after she launched a lemonade stand to raise money for mental health awareness is at it again.

On Saturday - 9-year-old Kyleigh Brunette held her second lemonade stand to honor her dad who died by suicide when she was 6.

Last year, Kyleigh raised $800 and donated the money to Mental Health America in Sheboygan.

And on Saturday - just days after what would have been her dad's 36th birthday - Kyleigh and her siblings once again spent the day in their driveway selling lemonade.

This time - she raised $1,000 for the non-profit.

Jason Aldean's heat-related medical incident

This heat is no joke. Country singer Jason Aldean is on the mend after a heat-related medical incident on Saturday.

He had to end a concert early in Connecticut because of a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Aldean said he received two IVs and is now "Feeling a lot better." The venue says the show will be rescheduled sometime in the future.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device