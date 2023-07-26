Today's Talker: Wisconsin alcohol sales at lunch time, Kristen Bell lets her kids drink non-alcoholic beer

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! Today we are talking all about adult beverages... from drink sales at lunch to non-alcoholic beer, this talker is very Wisconsin.

Alcohol sales during lunchtime in Wisconsin:

Restaurants and bars here in Wisconsin might want to think about moving happy hour up.

According to a study posted by ToastTab.com, Wisconsin has the highest percentage of alcohol purchases during lunchtime compared to any other state.

On average, alcohol sales made up about 30% of items on the average Wisconsin lunch bill during the first quarter of 2023.

That's almost twice the national average of 16%.

The Milwaukee metro area tied with the Denver metro area for the highest percentage of alcohol purchases at lunchtime.

Kristen Bell's kids drink non-alcoholic beer:

Would you let your child drink non-alcoholic beer?

Well, one actress says she does.

Kristen Bell recently appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show where she told viewers that she's let her 10 and 8-year-old children drink non-alcoholic beer.

Bell even told a story about a time when one of her children tried to order a non-alcoholic beer at a restaurant.

The 43-year-old went on to say that their enjoyment of the adult beverage comes from when she and her husband would take the babies on walks in the evening.

Her husband, who is a recovering addict, would bring the drinks on the walk and the baby would grab the bottle and suck on them.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip