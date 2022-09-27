Today's Talker: Will inflation force Costco to raise the price of its popular hot dog-soda combo?

Every day, we bring you 'Today's Talker' - a segment dedicated to the topics that will have you buzzing around the virtual water cooler.

Over the past months we've seen rising costs, from gas to groceries. But there's one store that's promising to keep some of its iconic staples at a price we all know and love.

That's right- rising inflation isn't shaking the famously cheap price of Costco's ultra-popular hot dog combo. Costco is promising to keep its hot dog and soda combo price at $1.50 - perhaps "forever."

Costco's chief financial officer recently made it clear that the company has no plans to raise the price of the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo.

The popular food court item hasn't changed in price since it was added to the menu in the 1980s. Other Costco food court items have increased in price recently, including the popular chicken bake, which went up from $2.99 to $3.99 in July.

The price of a 20-ounce soda also rose from 59 cents to 69 cents over the summer.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip