Today's Talker: Which Thanksgiving side dishes are the best?

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — We're one day out from Thanksgiving and it's about that time we pull out the stretchy pants for all we're going to eat tomorrow!

Vanguard in Milwaukee is serving up a turducken brat. That's a turkey, duck, and chicken stuffed sausage covered with gravy, apple stuffing, and cranberry cream. There are also crispy onions and sage sprinkled over top.

If a turducken brat isn't your jam, don't sweat it! You can indulge in a more traditional meal with oh-so-delicious sides! Campbell's has released its annual "State of the sides" survey, and 66% of people across the country actually prefer Thanksgiving sides to the main entrée.

The report also breaks down the top five-holiday side dishes across the country, leaving some to wonder where the ever-popular cranberry sauce factors in.

Coming in at number 1: stuffing, followed by mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and then mac & cheese.

But perhaps the most revealing data is each state's favorite side dish. The report says mashed potatoes are Wisconsin's favorite holiday side dish, with Iowa, Indiana and Illinois sharing the same sentiment. In Missouri and Kentucky, however, stuffing, or as some states refer to it, dressing, ranks as number one.

